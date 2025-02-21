iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $847.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.