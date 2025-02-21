iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lessened by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.05 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

