iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,601,000. Finally, Swmg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $104.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

