iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

