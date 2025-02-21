JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 12,079 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 3.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.37 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

