JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,467 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 2.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $137,888.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,572.20. The trade was a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,918.84. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. BNP Paribas raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.