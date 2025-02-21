JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 5,138 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.53.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

