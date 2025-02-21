JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average of $195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

