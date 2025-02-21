John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Position Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,537 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 780,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $61.70 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

