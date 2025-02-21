Joseph Shulman Sells 1,228 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $70,266.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,884.98. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Joseph Shulman sold 794 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $45,662.94.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $68.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
