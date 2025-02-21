JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

