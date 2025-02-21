Kenneth Stillwell Sells 7,742 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $655,902.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,559.52. This trade represents a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total transaction of $586,954.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.2 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEGA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.