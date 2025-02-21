Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

