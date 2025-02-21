Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 127 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in KLA were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $777.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $703.92 and a 200 day moving average of $715.04. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

