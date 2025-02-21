Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,414 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,120 shares of company stock valued at $40,127,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

