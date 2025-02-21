Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $145,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $65.99 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Southern had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

In related news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,958.70. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

