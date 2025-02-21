Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53,364 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 230,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.5 %

BATS PJAN opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

