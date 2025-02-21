Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Up 75% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 75% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 5,255,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average session volume of 615,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Trading Up 75.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$9.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.71.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Palantir Stock Skids—How Much Further Can It Fall?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Sudden Ascent: Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals NVIDIA’s AI Favorite?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 S&P 500 ETFs for Growth and Leverage in a Hot Market
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.