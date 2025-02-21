Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.55 Per Share

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $122.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.31. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

