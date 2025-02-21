Lane & Associates LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

