Lane & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

