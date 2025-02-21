Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $92.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $101.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

