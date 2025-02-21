Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 8,844 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 313.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 77,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

