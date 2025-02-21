Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $846,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $212,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $2,194,878.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,691,485.60. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $164,870.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,612 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,465.20. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,361 shares of company stock worth $13,983,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. HSBC lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $261.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.12.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $267.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $186.94 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.61 and its 200 day moving average is $248.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

