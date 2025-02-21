Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Leidos by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 117,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Leidos by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 838.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.76 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.27.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

