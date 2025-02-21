Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.1% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in Linde by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 368,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,465,000 after buying an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.82.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $461.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $410.69 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

