Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

