Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Declares $0.26 Interim Dividend

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile
