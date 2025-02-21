Mark Torossian Sells 1,136 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $99,127.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,955.76. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Torossian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Mark Torossian sold 1,198 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $102,908.20.

NYSE ML opened at $86.24 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $957.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.01 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $41,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MoneyLion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

