Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after acquiring an additional 219,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after acquiring an additional 359,005 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.