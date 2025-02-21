Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 14 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,408.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,321.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3,204.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,680.96 and a 52-week high of $3,484.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $32.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

