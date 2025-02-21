Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 4,256 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after purchasing an additional 275,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $530,612,000 after purchasing an additional 609,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,842,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,960,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.