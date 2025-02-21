Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SPGI opened at $536.21 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.60. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
