Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.94.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

