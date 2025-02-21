McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 6.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $603.68 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This represents a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,307 shares of company stock worth $6,177,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

