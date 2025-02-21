MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.76. 14,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 49,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

