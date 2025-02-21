Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.97. 4,273,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,599,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Microvast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

The company has a market cap of $633.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Microvast by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 74,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Microvast by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 119,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

