Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEEP. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Mobile Infrastructure stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Mobile Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 216.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 117,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 40.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 40.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 5.5% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

