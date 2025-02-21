Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,045,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $159,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

