Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.69 and last traded at $110.03, with a volume of 27913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,700,996.29. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,988,000 after acquiring an additional 125,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,346,000 after acquiring an additional 343,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

