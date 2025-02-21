Mr Miggles 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.04 Million (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Mr Miggles has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Mr Miggles has a market cap of $56.24 million and $4.04 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mr Miggles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mr Miggles

Mr Miggles was first traded on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. The official website for Mr Miggles is mrmigglesbase.com.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.05922654 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $4,117,291.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrmigglesbase.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mr Miggles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

