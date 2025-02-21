National Bank Financial Estimates Sandstorm Gold Q1 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

