National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Cut to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTIOF. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.22. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 24.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8104 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.