Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $43.87. Approximately 43,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 139,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $178,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,738.12. The trade was a 31.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,441.70. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 449,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 176,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 175,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,190.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 80,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.