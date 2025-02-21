New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.81 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,002 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $38,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.97 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

