New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $43.25 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $43,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

AFL stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

