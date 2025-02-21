Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 157.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

