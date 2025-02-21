NiSource (NYSE:NI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 565617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NiSource Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NiSource by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001,486 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $219,977,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $195,745,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after buying an additional 2,714,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

