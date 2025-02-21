NU (NYSE:NU) Given New $15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NU stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. NU has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 28.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Creative Planning grew its position in NU by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 427,013 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 58.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of NU by 1,074.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 119,972 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in NU by 23.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

