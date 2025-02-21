NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.5 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NVEE opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

